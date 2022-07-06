SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An incoming third-grader at Snyder ISD was killed in a crash on the 4th of July.

Snyder ISD posted the news to social media Wednesday morning, saying Julius Rendon, who would have been a third grader at Snyder Primary School in the fall, was killed in a car crash.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family confirms the crash happened the night of July 4, though the details of the crash have not been made public.

School officials are remembering Julius as a beloved young man who, “loved football, his friends and family, and had just participated in the 4th of July parade with his football team that morning.”

Julius leaves behind three siblings, his mother and her boyfriend, and his father, who was injured and hospitalized following the crash.

Snyder ISD is encouraging children to talking about their feelings and to share memories of Julius.

The school will help provide grief counseling services to anyone who needs them.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Julius’ family can do-so on this GoFundMe page.