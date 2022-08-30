FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The III Corps Commanding General Lieutenant General Robert White is soon retiring, after three years as Corps Commanding General and almost 40 years in the US army.

“Corps command has been scope and scale, bigger and better than any command before,” he said.

White spent many months overseas, as part of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.

But he says his time as III Corps Commander has been something he can’t describe to those who have yet to take command.

“It is the fun-est thing you could imagine,” he told Fox 44 News. “Right? It’s just, you know who you can touch and who you can help, the things that you can do for your nation that are not necessarily apparent broadly. It’s just fun. I mean, you can’t you cannot get up in the morning without a smile and you can’t go to sleep without a smile.”

White says the best part of his job was interacting with soldiers.

He explained that at his level, he did not always see as many soldiers. But getting to hear from them about their experiences, what they may need help with, and seeing those around them was the highlight of his position.

When asked what the most difficult aspect of his job was, he said:

“It is communicating with America in places that we are not comfortable. How we deliberately go after communicating and expanding our reach so that those young men and women and the parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles that might be raising those young men and women that are potential soldiers, understand what our army’s all about, how great it is.”

White spoke about the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. He says they had to not only grieve and assist the family but to own the responsibility of what happened.

He says after that it was time for action.

“Making leaders understand that they have responsibility for their people,” he said. “And that doesn’t just mean checking in on the phone. That means go find them, see how they’re doing. Do it on the weekends. Do it at hours that are inconvenient to you as a leader. But make sure we’re doing good.”

White hopes that after he leaves, the meaning of People First stays strong on Fort Hood and he hopes to see the continued collaboration between brigades and divisions.

He and his wife are planning a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their new chapter and he hopes in the future they can find a way to give back to the army.

For the full interview, see below: