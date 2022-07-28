UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar) — There’s now a petition to stop the sale of all assault rifles in Uvalde. Who is the one helping lead this effort? A teacher who watched his students be murdered and wounded himself.

Arnulfo Reyes, posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday saying: “I meant what I said and said what I meant. I will not let my students die in vain. Now Uvalde back me up. #uvaldeatrong.“

This comes just over two months after he lost his students in the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting.

The petition is addressed to Randy Klein, the principal owner of the Oasis Outback. It’s a bar and grill that also sells “archery supplies including ammunition, targets, tree stands, fishing rods, reels, and tackle,” according to its website.

The Oasis is where the accused Uvalde gunman bought the rifle — within days of his 18th birthday —according to investigators.

The petition authors are a group called, “Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety.” They wrote:

Mr. Klein,

As you know, on May 24, 2022, a massacre occurred in our community at Robb Elementary School that resulted in the untimely and tragic death of nineteen children and two teachers. It was an assault rifle purchased at your place of business that was used in the shooting. This tragedy will undeniably negatively impact the community at large for generations to come. Therefore, we write to you today with great urgency.

Soon after the murders befell our town, we formed an organization called Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety. Many citizens from Uvalde and the surrounding areas are members of this group, as well as individuals from all over the country. We recognize that Oasis Outback has positively served the community in several ways and performs a vital role in contributing to our municipality’s vibrancy. The members of this group feel strongly about our second amendment rights and support your establishment’s commitment to selling guns and ammunition. However, we come to you today with a request.

Out of RESPECT for and in support of those affected by this catastrophe, we strongly urge you to cease the sale of assault rifles and the ammunition paired with them. In addition, we ask that you discontinue the handling of gun transfers of this style of firearm from gun retail stores and manufacturers. Doing so will ensure that children across Uvalde County will never have to worry about a new purchase of this type of weapon. We hope you will comply with our request over the next thirty days.

Stand with us! Your support will help us heal as a community. We thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety

On Thursday evening, the petition had more than 700 signatures with a goal of 1,000.