EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The sudden death of Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy David Bosecker hit local communities first, many residents at a loss for words as they tried offering comfort to those in mourning.

“It is just kind of a shock to the community… You don’t think about stuff like that going on in small towns,” said Shawn McMorris of Rising Star.

Eastland County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy David Bosecker killed in the line of duty

Deputy Bosecker was shot and fatally wounded upon arrival as the first on scene of a domestic disturbance call. The shooting taking place near the small community of Romney, which sits between Rising Star and Cisco along Highway 183. Beside themselves, neighbors voiced strong reactions in the few days after his passing.

“The guy that done the shooting needs to be held accountable,” Elizabeth Lee, a neighbor, insisted.

Another neighbor, Justin Lee, inserted, “If I would have been there, I would have took the bullet myself.”

Cisco business owner, Ryan DeKok heard the news just a day after it happened, like many others. He and his fellow community members sought out to do something to help.

“I was devastated,” shared DeKok. “I look at Cisco and the surrounding areas being a very peaceful area, and to learn of such a tragic event happen so close to us, it shook me up.”

DeKok is a Co-owner of Red Gap Brewing Company in Cisco, where they will be hosting a fundraiser Friday night. Live music will accompany patrons as they come together to process the tragic events.

“We thought it was a good approach to allow the community a place to grieve, mourn, share stories, but also support Deputy Bosecker’s family,” DeKok explained.

Donations will be accepted all day Friday, and half of all the brewery’s sales from that night has been promised to Deputy Bosecker’s family to help ease the financial burden at this difficult time.

“We have experienced loss and we know that – especially tragic loss when it happens as it did in deputy Boseckers case – we know that expenses can pile up… I mean, honor the fallen and live a life worthy of their sacrifice,” added DeKok.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 42-year-old Cody Pritchard. He is being held without bond in the Stephen’s county Jail on a charge of Capital Murder.

Deputy Bosecker’s funeral service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Brownwood Coliseum located at 500 East Baker Street in Brownwood.