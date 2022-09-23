Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A domestic violence report in Humble ended with a husband shooting his wife to death.

NCIS agents were investigating a domestic incident at the 12500 block of Tullich Run at the time as the woman made a report about her husband, who was a military recruiter.

The husband then arrived at the home during the interview and shot his wife as she was holding onto their child in her arms, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

An infant that was inside the home where incident occurred is safe. Another agent was also on-scene, but does not appear to be injured. It appears it was HC Pct 4 deputies that encountered the suspect somewhere near Mist near Jones. Male, believed to be the suspect is deceased. https://t.co/8jDiGFEfjC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 22, 2022

The husband then left the house, where he faced more NCIS agents and gunfire was exchanged

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies also encountered the suspect at Mist Lane near Jones Road. The suspect husband was killed in a shootout with deputies.

One of the NCIS agents was injured in the shooting. That agent is in fair condition as of Thursday night.

The wife died at the scene. An investigation is continuing.