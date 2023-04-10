BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Human remains found in Bosque County last year have been confirmed to be those of a man previously reported missing.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took a missing persons report on May 15, 2022 regarding the disappearance of 45-year-old Jeremy Stith. Stith was last seen at a residence in the Canyons.

A close friend of Jeremy received a text message from Stith, stating he was walking and wanted a ride. Stith had not been seen since.

Bosque County Deputies and investigators responded to a rural area on July 13, which was adjacent to the Canyons Estates, regarding the finding of possible human remains. When deputies arrived, they met with a property surveyor who was contracted to survey the tract of land.

While conducting his survey, he found what he believed to be human remains and immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report them. Investigators arrived on scene, and were led deep into the property to a heavily-wooded and overgrown area – where deputies confirmed the finding to be human remains. The remains were immediately sent to a forensics lab for examination and DNA sampling.

As of April 10, 2023, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have received the forensics and DNA results. With these results, combined with evidence found at the original scene on July 13, the remains have been confirmed to be those of Jeremy Stith.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, the investigation is considered an open and ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says that no further information will be released in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

If you have any information relating to this investigation, you can contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.