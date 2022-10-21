ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday in which witnesses saw a driver shoot a passenger and then drive away, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to an area south of 4 Mile Line on Conway Avenue in rural Alton where witnesses “heard a loud crash” and two men arguing, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the driver shoot the passenger and drive away, the sheriff’s department stated.

Guerra told ValleyCentral the suspect fled northbound and was stopped and detained by officers from the Alton Police Department.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff said.

This investigation is ongoing.

“We encourage witnesses with any additional information regarding this case to come forward,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release. “We urge you to please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).”