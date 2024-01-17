WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – The West community is reaching out to a family who has lost their home and belongings in a fire.

The West Volunteer Fire Department was called out for a structure fire on Four Corners Road just after midnight on Monday. The Ross, Gholson, Abbott and Elm Mott Fire Departments also responded.

(Courtesy: Gholson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Gholson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Gholson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Gholson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Gholson Fire Department)

Unfortunately, West VFD declared the home a total loss. The department also said the home belonged to the Janek family.

The Janek Family: Lori, Jason, Caroline, Patrick and Sam. (Courtesy: WestLand Realty Group)

Meanwhile, the WestLand Realty Group says Lori Janek has worked as its Executive Administrator for over a year. The company issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the West community is reaching out to Lori and the rest of the Janek family – Jason, Caroline, Patrick and Sam.

The Janek family also released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, thanking the community for all the love, prayers and support during this time. Many have asked how they can help the family, and there are a few ways:

Gift cards can be sent to: Janek Family, P.O. Box 631, West, TX, 76691. Please include your name and a return address. Some possibilities for gift cards could be: Target, Walmart, H-E-B, True Value (in West), Home Depot, McDonald’s, Bush’s Chicken, Subway, Academy Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s and other area restaurants and stores found in West or Waco.

There is a meal train set up for Jason and Lori here. The contact for this is Tina Paxton.

If you have items or other questions about support or help, you can contact Jeni Janek at 254-451-7916 by call or text messages. Texts are preferred due to a high volume of calls.