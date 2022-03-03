HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will undergo a compliance review to evaluate its accessibility for disabled individuals attending its event. This investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office comes after complaints the facility violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The allegations include a lack of accessible parking, seating and routes. The review will be done under Title III of the ADA: prohibiting private places of public accommodation to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, also known as RodeoHouston, will run from Feb. 28 to March 20.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it is committed to enforcing the ADA and welcomes public comments or complaints. To file a complaint, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas at (713) 567-9140 or USATXS.CivilRights@usdoj.gov. You can find the complaint form here.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is primarily a legal office and not an investigative agency. With that being said, the Civil Rights Section of its office will evaluate the complaints and may take action on it.

RodeoHouston reported a total economic impact of $277 million in 2019 and a total economic activity of $391 million in the greater Houston area. The rodeo hosted more than 2.5 million people in 2019.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932. Its website claims it has donated upwards of $550 million to Texas youth and education, including $27 million to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational grants and graduate assistantships. It claims to be one of the largest scholarship providers in the country.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Karpati and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Wyatt are handling the matter.