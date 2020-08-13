Houston Rep. Coleman on criminal justice reform and the George Floyd Act

HOUSTON, TX – Today, Representative Garnet F. Coleman (D-Houston) released the following statement.

“Today, Representative Senfronia Thompson, Senator Royce West, and our colleagues in the Texas Legislative Black Caucus introduced the George Floyd Act. Senator Whitmire and I are proud to join on to this effort with our colleagues.

Additionally, we will continue to work on our criminal justice bill because, we made a promise to our constituents to continue working on the provisions of the original Sandra Bland Act that have not been passed into law, as well as additional policies aimed at ending systemic racism in our criminal justice system. We will continue to fight for these polices whether they are in our bill, the George Floyd Act, or another standalone bill.

We also look forward to supporting and working with our colleagues on their bills to end systemic racism and injustices in our criminal justice system.”

• Abbott: I’m extremely sympathetic to their cause

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Lubbock and El Paso to provide updates on the s…

• LIVE: Gov. Abbott warns of ‘COVID-fatigue’ in meeting with West Texas health officials

……………….. AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott warned Texans to avoid tiring of following state and local g…

• Statewide data collection for COVID-19 cases in Texas schools still ‘under active deliberation’

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As some Texas schools reopen this week, some questions linger about how districts will report C…

• ‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Teacher’s positive back-to-school post goes viral

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas kindergarten teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would sp…

• Does Kamala Harris help Joe Biden in Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than a week before the start of the Democratic National Convention, Presumptive Democratic…

• The best cities for saving money in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo The COVID-19 pandemic has created deep financial hardships for millions of American…