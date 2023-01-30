AUSTIN (KXAN) — A home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard is for sale.

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home’s owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard’s company that the university included in his contract. It’s the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard’s arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.

The home is listed for $4.95 million in the upscale central Austin neighborhood, and according to Zillow listings, it was pending sale for $4.99 million on Oct. 4, 2021, and according to tax records, the deed was transferred to Beard’s company 15 days later on Oct. 15.

The home has four bedrooms, and four-and-a-half bathrooms with a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and other amenities on .2788 acres of land. The home is 4,088 square feet and was built in 2012. The home went on the market Jan. 26, according to Moreland’s listing.

After he was suspended without pay “until further notice” by the university following his arrest, Beard was fired from the head coaching job Jan. 5. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said at the time, “This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through.”

Beard’s attorney Perry Minton released a statement after Beard’s firing, saying Beard was “crushed” and “devastated” by the news.

“At the outset of Coach Beard’s suspension, The University promised they would conduct an independent investigation surrounding the allegations and make a decision regarding his employment only after they had done so,” Minton’s statement read in part. “They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancé.” Minton then accused the university of “violating their agreement with the coach.”

Associate head coach Rodney Terry was the acting head coach during Beard’s suspension and assumed an interim role after Beard was fired. Under Terry, the Longhorns are 10-3.