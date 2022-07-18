SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the US and has everything from the swelling ocean to the tallest pine trees as well as rich desserts and flowing rivers. Many beautiful locations in the state of Texas can be overlooked so we have compiled a list of some hidden gems to visit in West Texas before the summer comes to an end.

Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site





Hueco Tanks State Park located in El Paso Texas is named after huecos (“whey-coes”) which is when rainwater pools in natural rock basins. Individuals can hike, rock climb, bird watch, study nature and history, picnic and stargaze in the park and there are 20 campsites for several-day or overnight visits.

This site is known for its well-preserved (and protected) collection of pictographs with its unique geology formed thirty-four million years ago due to molten magma flowing into older limestone and rapidly cooling. Later erosion created huecos which would capture rainfall and become host to microhabitats and sustain a diverse population of plants and wildlife.

Distance from San Angelo: 6 hr 8 min (407 mi)

Chinati Hot Springs

CC Chinati Hot Springs

The Chinati Hot Springs also known as the Ruidosa Hot Springs is located in the foothills of the Chianti Mountains among a combination of desert-scrub and riparian habitat. Along the Water line, you will find scattered large cottonwood, willow, and hackberry trees which serve as host to several species of birds including some rare species.

Distance from San Angelo: 5 hr 25 min (306.2 mi)

Big Bend Ranch State park





A hidden Gem by Big Bend State Park in the Big Bend Ranch State Park in Terlingua Texas. The park offers, “rugged mountains, steep canyons, amazing views, unparalleled night skies, and solitude in a high desert setting.” Visitors are able to hike, mountain bike, backpack, paddle, ride horses or explore by vehicle (the park has two- and four-wheel-drive roads) and offers 238 miles of trails.

A unique feature of this park is its 5,500-foot paved airstrip for those who want to travel by air. For those wanting to stay overnight campers can choose from drive-up or hike-in primitive sites, or equestrian sites.

Distance from San Angelo: 6 hr 8 min (347.7 mi)

Davis Mountains State Park





The Davis Mountain State Park is located in the heart of the West Texas Mountain ranges and offers the opportunity to hike, backpack, mountain bike or ride your own horse, take a scenic drive through the mountains, go camping, stargaze, geocache, and study nature. While exploring the park it is recommended to also visit Fort Davis and the Mcdonald Observatory.

Distance from San Angelo: 3 hr 53 min (253.7 mi)

Franklin Mountains State Park





Franklin Mountains State Park is a 15-minute drive just outside of El Paso Texas with almost 27,000 acres (about 40 square miles) on over 100 miles of trail. The park offers great hiking, biking, and rock climbing in McKelligon Canyon or at Sneed’s Cory in the Tom Mays Unit. The park offers 14 tent sites and 5 Rv sites for overnight camping.

Distance from San Angelo: 6 hr 4 min (418.1 mi)

Guadalupe River State Park





The Guadalupe River State Park is best known for being a great swimming hole with four miles of river frontage where individuals can swim, fish, tube and canoe. For those on land, you can camp, hike, ride mountain bikes or horses, picnic, geocache, and bird watch. The park has over 85 water and electric campsites and 9 walking tent sites for those wanting to stay overnight as well as 13 miles of additional hiking and biking trails to explore around the river.

Distance from San Angelo: 3 hr 2 min (197.6 mi)