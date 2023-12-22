WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army Waco could receive a huge donation soon, and they need your help to do it!

The organization announced on its Facebook page that for every dollar raised in the next two days, a generous and anonymous community member says they would match up to $25,000. This means a dollar-for-dollar match.

The Waco community is urged to help Salvation Army Waco make its fundraising goal now more than ever. The organization says all funds stay in Waco/McLennan County.

This announcement comes after the Salvation Army Waco announced Wednesday that its Red Kettle goal will not be met this year. The organization said it was down over $35,000 due to changes in shopping behaviors, lack of volunteers and the lack of tangible money in people’s pockets.

The Salvation Army Waco said it was braced for a disappointing kettle campaign this year. The organization says the other mission of the program, publicizing the Salvation Army brand, is just as important – especially during these tough times.

You can donate at the red kettles found around town, and you can also donate to the Virtual Kettle here.