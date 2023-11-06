WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two chefs from Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen will be opening a restaurant in Central Texas.

The Butcher’s Cellar will be opening in Woodway. Two of the most sought-after up-and-coming

chefs will be at the helm – Alejandro Najar and Alyssa Osinga.

Alejandro Najar. (Courtesy: The Butcher’s Cellar)

According to representatives of The Butcher’s Cellar, Najar comes from Ohio and was a finalist on Season 21 of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. He will be the restaurant’s Executive Chef.

Najar has sharpened his skills across the nation traveling as a celebrity chef for much of the last year. He has been working in the industry since he was 14 years old, and as a chef for the past ten years. His self-described style is New American with Middle Eastern and Mediterranean undertones.

Alyssa Osinga. (Courtesy: The Butcher’s Cellar)

Osinga is a Season 21 contestant on Hell’s Kitchen who comes from Florida. She is the restaurant’s “Chef de Cuisine,” and restaurant representatives say she is excited to add her cultural flare to their creations!

Osinga has worked in kitchens from New York to Chicago, and has traveled abroad to hone her skills. Her most recent experience is working as an Executive Sous Chef in a vegan restaurant.

The Butcher’s Cellar is the dream of owner Matt Fatheree, and aims to be a unique and upscale

restaurant serving chophouse steaks and fresh seafood with a first-class wine list. The restaurant will be situated on an urban bluff.

An opening date is coming soon.