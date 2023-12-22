WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco BBQ staple is back up and running just in time for the holidays!

Helberg Barbecue launched its “trailer-park bbq drive-thru” at 11 a.m. Friday. Organizers plan to stay open until 3 p.m. or until the food is sold out.

Helberg recommends carpooling and planning ahead on orders to avoid holding up the line. The company says employees have “worked around the clock to get our little roadside bbq joint back in action.”

This comes after the Helberg Barbecue restaurant in Speegleville was damaged by fire on Sunday, November 26. The Waco community has since rallied to support with countless fundraisers.

In addition, a GoFundMe fundraiser has since been organized to help the Helbergs with expenses after the fire. The fundraiser has since raised over $86,000 over its $100,000 goal. You can make a donation on the GoFundMe here.