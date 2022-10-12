SAN ANGELO, Texas — HEB has gifted $1 million to celebrate the 100th year of Texas State Parks.

The donation will be geared towards programming aimed at engaging all Texans in the discovery and enjoyment of the nearly 90 state parks in Texas.

“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. “Only a fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work with our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and many other dedicated organizations to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come.”

The gift was presented on October 11 at the site of Palo Pinto State Park, which will become the first new state park to be opened in North Texas in 25 years upon its opening to the public in late 2023.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation will launch the centennial celebration, which will begin in January 2023. Along with its donation, H-E-B will support the year-long effort through initiatives such as product releases, cooking tips, in-store activations, and more.

CC HEB and TPWD