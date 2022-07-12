WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In celebration of Hawaiian Falls Waco’s tenth anniversary season, the waterpark is doubling down on its annual Ice Dump!

Hundreds of kids will squeal and chill when more than 4,000 pounds of ice is dumped into the wavepool this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The waterpark is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive.

The Ice Dump is one of the most exciting traditions at Hawaiian Falls every summer – with kids chanting “Ice, Ice, Baby!” and scrambling in the wavepool to grab a chunk of frozen relief.

For more information, you can visit www.hfalls.com.