TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A spectacularly spooky Halloween came early for kids at the McLane Children’s Hospital!

Spirit Halloween threw a Spirit of Children Halloween party for patients earlier this week. This was the first event that took place inside the hospital since December 2019 – due to COVID-19 precautions.

Children were able to pick out costumes, play games, make spooky crafts, and spend a bit of time outside of their hospital rooms for some Halloween fun!

Baylor Scott & White Health says the annual party isn’t the only donation made by Spirit of Children. The organization has raised approximately half a million dollars since 2009 to support McLane Children’s Child Life Department. With these donated funds, the Child Life team is able to buy age-appropriate toys and activities, sensory equipment, distraction equipment, playroom maintenance and updates and more to make the hospital a less scary place for children and their siblings.

Spirit Halloween customers can make Spirit of Children donations at any Spirit Halloween location, and all funds are directly donated to the nearest children’s hospital.