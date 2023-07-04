(FOX 44) – In honor Independence Day, H-E-B will send 1,000 care packages to Texas military servicemembers serving our country away from home.

In addition, H-E-B is inviting customers to nominate an active-duty military servicemember to receive an H-E-B care package. Nominations are now open, and will be accepted until 1,000 are received.

You can visit the H-E-B Facebook page to learn how to nominate your military hero. Fill the care package with love by writing inspirational words in the comments section to be included on a notecard in the package.

H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation was launched in 2013, and supports, honors and provides employment opportunities to military service members and their families. The company’s donation campaign also raises funds for military-serving non-profits – including the Military Child Education Coalition, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the United Service Organizations. The program has provided more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas, as well as efforts that provide mortgage-free homes to severely wounded Veterans.

This year, H-E-B, through its Operation Appreciation Homes Built for Heroes program, and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust will hit the milestone of gifting 50 mortgage-free homes to severely wounded Veterans. Since the program was launched a decade ago, H-E-B Operation Appreciation and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions have dedicated more than $5 million to this ongoing effort to build and furnish these homes.

Throughout the years, H-E-B and the charitable trust have partnered with organizations such as the Gary Sinise Foundation, Homes for Our Troops, and Operation Finally Home to build these life-changing homes across Texas.