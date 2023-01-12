HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FDA and H-E-B announced the recall for H-E-B’s Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies.

Ameripack Foods LLC, based in Hughes Springs, issued the recall for 967 pounds of brownies due to undeclared soy and egg, a news release from H-E-B stated.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the release stated.

According to H-E-B, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that trays of the brownies were mislabeled as Sopapilla Cheesecake.

The grocery store said there has been no injuries or illnesses reported.

Those who have purchased the product are asked to discontinue use immediately and return it to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

The UPC description is labeled as “Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13 oz” with the following UPC number: 4122077413

Those with questions are asked to contact Ameripack Foods LLC at (903) 296-8206.