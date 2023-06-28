WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – To keep up with the increasing demand for tech workers — Texas State Technical College (TSTC) and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) teamed up to give TSTC students a newly renovated learning center.

The current Electrical Electronics Center was built in 1979 and the Technical Studies Center was built in 1983. The new high-tech training center will house five TSTC programs and play a key role in strengthening the Texas workforce with highly skilled and technically competent graduates.

Helping make the project possible is a $3.5 million grant from the EDA, a bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Although the generous investment is meant for renovating two buildings–the true impact is on the students who will be trained there.

Jorge Ayala is the director of the EDA’s Austin regional office. He says, the goal in working with communities, higher education institutions and other partners is to foster and invest in economic development.

“You know, the tech industry is craving a qualified, trained workforce,” says Ayala.

The new buildings will be equipped to handle augmented and virtual learning, remote access and streaming capabilities.

“Here’s an opportunity to train folks from the Waco area in these skills and hopefully employ them in these high paying grade jobs,” Ayala says.

He adds the project will increase the quality of campus labs—which is going to result in more capable students graduating and joining the workforce in Texas.

“And ultimately, hopefully, allow them to get a high paying job in industry in the area, which can change somebody’s life forever,” says Ayala.

The renovations are expected to be completed by April of 2025.