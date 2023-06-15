Waco, TX (FOX 44) — This week Governor Greg Abbott signed into law the ban of temporary paper-license plates.

These are normally given when purchasing a vehicle, however, lobbyist say this new law is needed to prevent fraudulent use.

Allen Samuel’s general manager Ted Teague says its too early to know how the paper license plate ban will affect dealerships.

Samuels says it’ll be a big process for the DMV to take on.

“They’re going to have to work out the loopholes because there’s a lot of times on basically we’ll contract the customer and for whatever reason, that deal falls through,” said Teague.

Teague says the period for broken or renegotiated contracts was a safety net before registering a permanent license plate.

“If its a contract deal, well the contract still has to get funded before you register the vehicle, so I don’t know how that’s going to work,” said Teague.

Waco police say paper license plates have been a problem for officers.

“Because temp tags, temporary license plates, were easy to obtain, criminals were able to either get them themselves, or buy them from other people, and then use those on either stolen vehicles, their own vehicles, and commit other crimes,” said Waco PD PIO Cierra Shipley.

Shipley says false plates slow down investigations.

“We either get the license plate, a witness gives the license plate while we run that plate, and then it comes back as fraudulent and therefore, it’s harder to track down those criminals,” said Shipley.

Teague says Allen Samuels is also no stranger to imposters.

“A couple of years ago, there was somebody up in East Texas that was basically selling paper tags on the internet with our name model, and somebody called us and then we reported it back to the authorities. Its a real problem,” said Teague.

In the end Teague says this system could end the delay in getting metal license plates.