MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan man is in custody after a good samaritan in Madison County assists the Sheriff’s Office in a drug bust.

A Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on King Road for a vehicle violation late Saturday morning. A K-9 deputy was requested at the scene.

While the driver was standing in front of the deputy’s patrol unit as his license was being checked, a Madison County citizen stopped the deputy and notified him that the driver tossed something into a nearby ditch.

The deputy found a clear baggie of suspected methamphetamine in the ditch – weighing in at approximately 4.21 grams. A meth pipe was also found in the driver’s coffee cup.

58-year-old Edward Lee Holder, of Bryan, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – PG1, a second-degree felony, along with other related charges.