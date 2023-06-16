GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Gatesville Police Department has released new information regarding the arrest of one of their own, Officer Bryan Nimerick.

The department says Nimerick was off-duty during his arrest on Wednesday. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Guinn at the Copperas Cove Police Department Jail. Nimerick has been charged with the offense of Assault of a Pregnant Person, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $15,000.

The department received the arrest report, as well as video and photographic evidence, gathered by the Copperas Cove Police Department. After reviewing the evidence supporting the probable cause for arrest, Gatesville Police Chief Brad Hunt found clear proof that Nimerick’s actions constituted a violation of the public trust and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Nimerick was fired from the department on Friday, June 16, 2023. He was with the department since February 2020.

Nimerick was previously placed on unpaid investigatory leave, and his physical and remote access to the department was revoked. An Internal Affairs investigation was also initiated regarding this matter.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Chief Hunt at 254-865-2226, or at bhunt@gatesvilletx.com.