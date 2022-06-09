ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Special Olympics’ Team Texas, from Abilene, is doing well in its Championship for Unified Flag Football!

After leaving Abilene with a proper ‘hero send-off’ and traveling to Houston, Team Texas jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Upon their arrival, two-time Super Bowl champ, Peyton Manning greeted our team at their private jet.

Team Texas advanced against Team South Carolina Thursday morning, scoring 19-0!

Our team will play against Team Tennessee Friday morning. Good luck!