LORENA / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for Jarrell Fire Rescue Engineer Jake Owen have been announced.

According to the WIlliamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue Facebook page, Owen’s services will be this Saturday, October 14 starting at 3 p.m. in Lorena at the High School Performing Arts Center. This service is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

The visitation is not traditional in the sense that it will be for a small window with family receiving visitors. It’s more like a lying in state for visitors.

Fire departments going to Lorena from Williamson County wanting to join the procession are being asked to stage at Jarrell High School around noon on Saturday. The fire apparatus procession will leave for Lorena along a route to be determined. As a final honor to Owen, community members are asked to line to route departing town.

(Courtesy: Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue)

Engineer Jake Owen. (Courtesy: Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue)

Engineer Jake Owen. (Courtesy: Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue)

Owen’s visitation previously took place on Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6 at the Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Fire service guard were in attendance to help visitiors as needed.

Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Rescue announced on October 2 that Owen passed away at the age of 25 after a battle with brain cancer. He was a part of the department since October 2018.