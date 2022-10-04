McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the victims of the shooting in McGregor have been announced.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on September 30 – 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, and next of kin have been notified.

Members of Monica Delgado’s family announced funeral arrangements for the mother and her two children on social media Tuesday. A public visitation will be held this Thursday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Oak Crest Funeral Home, located at 4520 Bosque Avenue in Waco.

The funeral will be held this Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the McGregor Exchange Event Center, located at 300 S Jefferson Avenue in McGregor.

A GoFundMe for the family of Monica Delgado has raised over $16,000 of its $40,000 goal for funeral expenses. Another GoFundMe set up for the family of Lori and Natalie Aviles has raised over $32,000 of its $40,000 goal.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, of Mexico. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending.

Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at the crime scene on Thursday morning, which is in the 800 block of South Monroe Street. Area residents also spoke to FOX 44 News about the events.

The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the victims, and wound up cancelling some of its events.

In addition, the McGregor community came together last week at the Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. You can view this story here.