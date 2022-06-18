SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 16, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office began assisting the Kerrville Police Department in order to locate suspect John Thomas Martin IV. who was wanted for terroristic threats.

According to a Facebook post by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was towards a local discount store regarding an incident that occurred on June 10, 2022.

In a joint effort between the KCSO Warrants Division, Special Investigations Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, Texas Rangers, and the Kerrville Police Department, officers were able to locate the fugitive hiding out in a residence located in Mabank, Texas, southeast of Dallas. The Henderson County sheriff’s office made contact with the fugitive and found the suspect hiding in a residence with his mother and arrested him without incident. Mr. Martin is in custody in Henderson County awaiting transport to the Kerr County Jail.

“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody, considering the verifiable threats he made regarding a mass casualty event,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “As with prior cases of this type, we remain vigilant and committed to putting those who have made threats behind bars. Our investigators did an excellent job tracking down and securing this suspect, even though he was five hours from Kerr County.”

John Thomas Martin IV courtesy of Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office expressed their appreciation to their inter-agency partners that worked together on this arrest, including the Kerrville Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.