AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged via criminal complaint in Amarillo Federal Court earlier this month for allegedly partnering with an illegal immigrant smuggling operation to hold “undocumented individuals hostage at their home.”

Jimon-Castro, and another unidentified family member, allegedly threatened to deprive these individuals of food and water and refused “to allow them to leave until they paid $11,000 to $12,000 or ‘worked off the debt,'” according to previous reports.

The indictment states that Jimon-Castro allegedly “knowingly and in reckless disregard of the fact that the individuals… had come to, entered and remained in the United States in violation of law, did conceal, harbor, and shield from detection, and attempt to conceal, harbor, and shield from detection, said aliens in a place within the United States.”

According to further documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court, officials have scheduled the trial for Jimon-Castro for 9 a.m. Sept. 19 in Amarillo Federal Court. According to previous reports, if Jimon-Castro is convicted, she faces up to five years in federal prison.