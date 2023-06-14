WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brides Across America is partnering with Georgio’s Bridal to show appreciation to military personnel in the form of free wedding gowns.

This is being done as a way to thank the military for their work. A selection of designer wedding

gowns will be offered as part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.

Georgio’s will host its free wedding gown giveaway at 510 Lake Air Drive in Waco from July 1 through 8. For more information on how to qualify, to find a salon near you, or to register for an event, you can go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Brides must be able to show a proof of occupation on the day of the event.

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization honoring the military by making their

dreams come true. Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons and designers, have donated more than 28,000 wedding gowns and 25 weddings since its inception in 2008.

Operation Wedding Gown has been featured in PEOPLE, Oprah, and Good Housekeeping, and

has appeared on The Steve Harvey Show, NBC Nightly News, Fox and Friends, CNN and The

Doctors.