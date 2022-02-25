MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested four administrators Friday at Trinity School of Midland for Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse.

These arrests were made a little more than a week after five administrators from Midland Christian School were arrested and charged with the same crime. Police said those school leaders failed to report after a student said he was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat on school property.

The investigation into the Trinity arrests is ongoing and we don’t yet know what exactly those arrested failed to report. We have a reporter headed to Midland and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.