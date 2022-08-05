FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, are hosting family gunneries.

The 1st Cavalry Division family Tank Gunnery Day event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and the Bradley Family Gunnery Day on Aug. 11 at Fort Hood, Texas.

This event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and offers an opportunity for military family members to experience what it entails to be a Tank or Bradley crewman while watching their Troopers participate in a live gunnery range at Pilot Knob Multiuse and Henson Mountain Multiuse.