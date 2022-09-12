(FOX 44) – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon until 4 p.m.

This event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 90 employers actively seeking help from America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, DAV says veterans can utilize career counseling and resumé assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance – all for free.

To register for the Job Fair, you can go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, you can go to jobs.dav.org.