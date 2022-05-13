MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager.

Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice.

Martinez was working as a Border Patrol processing coordinator at the Donna Processing Center when the teenager was apprehended near Hidalgo and transported to the center on July 21, 2021.

The release stated that Martinez, who is from Brownsville, struck the teen while questioning him about his age and citizenship.

He was terminated on Aug. 2, 2021.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 24, and Martinez faces up to a year in federal prison, the release stated.