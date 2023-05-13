WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Former Baylor star Abram Smith has been named All-XFL in a voting of the league’s coaches and directors of player personnel.

According to Baylor Athletics, Smith led the XFL with 791 rushing yards on the year – averaging 5.0 yards per carry over his ten games. He toted it 158 times and added 13 catches for 91 yards. His 791 rushing yards ranked far-and-away tops in the league – 348 yards more than the next closest rusher.

During his 42-game Baylor career, Smith rushed 269 times for 1,647 yards with 13 TDs. He had a storied 2021 season in helping lead the Bears to the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Championships – setting a single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on 257 carries. He had twelve rushing TDs in 2021 and averaged 114.4 yards per game.

Baylor Athletics says Smith is a native of Abilene and had a program-record nine 100-yard rushing games in 2021 – with the 15th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.

Smith made the change to running back before his senior season after excelling as a linebacker in 2020, totaling 48 tackles – including five for a loss and a sack – over the eight-game COVID-19-impacted campaign.

Smith and his D.C. Defenders will face the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Championship Game in San Antonio at the Alamodome on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC.