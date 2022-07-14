WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Austin man was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, on February 6, 2021, 29-year-old Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus became

intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside a Fort Hood military barracks. The argument continued outside, when the defendant pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and discharged his firearm in the direction of a soldier who, fearing for his life, retreated back into the barracks.

Other individuals who were at the scene managed to subdue and disarm the defendant. During transport to the police station, Davila struck an officer and spit in the face of another. He continued to resist arrest by repeatedly kicking the back door of the patrol vehicle.

On March 22, 2022, Davila pled guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, of the Western District of Texas, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr. made the announcement.

The FBI, together with the Fort Hood Military Police, investigated the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Captain Shmuel Bushwick prosecuted the case.