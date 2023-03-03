WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The FIRST in Texas Robotic Competition kicked off Friday at the Extraco Events Center as students prepare for their robotic matches!

The FIRST in Texas Foundation – or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – is a non-profit supporting robotics teams and events across Texas. It focuses on increasing accessibility for low-income and underrepresented students.

Central Texas high school students showed up in their team uniforms and prepped their robots for battle. They have been working on them since early January to have ready for March competitions.

FOX 44 News caught up with third-time qualifiers the Harmony School of Innovation Waco. Devastators Team Captain Angel Rodriguez shared more about what to expect from Friday’s events.

“We’re really excited since today is week one. This is the first time any team has played, and we’re excited to see how the game is going to be,” said Rodriguez. “There’s going to be groups of three teams versus three other teams on the field, and they’ll be stacking cubes and cones on different shelves, scoring points.”

The FIRST Robotics Competition gives teams of ten or more high school students and their adult mentors the opportunity to work and create together to solve a common problem.

Volunteer Coordinator and Robotics Team Coach Tiffani Cortez shares how the students’ hard work pays off down the line.

“They put a lot of time and energy into this. When they get to see it, actually, you know, at work, and they’re learning from the mistakes that they’re encountering, they’re learning even more. And it gets them excited. It’s hands on. It’s real-world experience, and they really love it,” shared Cortez.

Students will spend the weekend competing, and awards will go out to the qualifying teams on Saturday evening.

Plans for next year’s FIRST in Texas robotics competition are already underway. You can find more information by visiting here and here.