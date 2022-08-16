CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health has confirmed its first Monkeypox case.

According to a news release sent by the county, the individual was tested Thursday at a local clinic. The individual did not report any recent travel outside the area.

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation today that test was positive for Monkeypox.

The county has implemented an action response plan and is conducting a epidemiological investigation that entails identifying others who may have been exposed, testing individuals with symptoms, providing prophylaxis as needed and monitoring close contacts.

In response to the situation, the county emphasizes the importance of the following:

• Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash.

• Do not touch any rashes, scabs, or lesions.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.

• Practice social distancing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.