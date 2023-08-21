Bartlett, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — A fire destroyed the American Plant Food plant in Bartlett Sunday night. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, Jr. says the fire started around 7 p.m. and started a grassfire.

Flames from the fire lit up the night sky and could be seen for several miles. The plant makes fertilizers to help stimulate plant growth.

Authorities have evacuated an area of roughly a quarter mile around the plant while air samples are taken. They say firefighters will let the fire burn down overnight and reassess in the morning.

As of Sunday night, there was no word on what caused the fire, but Judge Gravell said there were no injuries or deaths caused by the fire.

Temple & Holland Fire Departments were among the numerous groups that responded to the fire. Bell County Judge David Blackburn sent the emergency management team to help handle the scene.

The Bartlett Independent School District has opened its gym and restrooms for people looking for a safe place to stay after a fire erupted at the American Plant Food Corporation.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sent out instructions to people in the area through a reverse 911 message.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.