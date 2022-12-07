Killeen (FOX 44) — A fire outside of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night is leaving city officials and the community to pick up the pieces.

Firefighters think the flames started in one of the seven portable toilets behind the building.

Calls came into the fire department around 6:43 p.m. about fires in the porta-potties at Santa Fe Drive. Firefighters got to the scene within minutes and had the flames extinguished by 6:58 p.m.

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Investor Services Rebekah Moon shares, “The porta-potties were there for an event the city hosted last weekend and [investigators] know the fire started in one of them. Officials believe someone might have discarded a cigarette and it unintentionally sparked a flame in the mobile toilets.”

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

The newly restored building faces mostly exterior damage like charring, and minimal damage to the interior, such as paint and flooring in part of the building.

Licensed Esthetician business owner next-door to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building Soona Lee, witnessed the fire and is grateful no one was injured.

“Only thing I’d like to say is, thank God nothing big happened, no one got hurt.”

More than 20 firefighters rushed to the scene.

There were three engines, one heavy rescue truck, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs, and two EMS supervisors. No injuries were reported.

Day to day operations have been halted in the building and personnel are working remotely until further notice.

FOX 44 asked Rebekah Moon what the future looks like for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and she responded, “It is a little bit early for the Chamber to know their next steps. But we are working with the City of Killeen, the mayor, and members of the community.”

She also took the time to thank the Killeen Fire Departments quick response to the flames and putting it out safely.

The fire marshal is investigating this fire and the next couple of days will be spent cleaning up and renovating.