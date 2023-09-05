SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a report from TxDPS, two have died after a significant collision that engulfed both vehicles in flames in Reagan County.

The collision occurred on State Highway 137, approximately 12 miles north of Big Lake on August 31 at 2:40 p.m. The report states that Vehicle 1, a 2008 Truck Tractor Towing Trailer with a towing unit, had been traveling south on State Highway 137. Vehicle 2, a 2019 Truck Tractor Towing Trailer, also with a towing unit, had been traveling north on State Highway 137.

According to TxDPS, Vehicle 1 had been traveling on the wrong side of the road without passing in the northbound lane. It struck vehicle 2 head-on, engulfing both vehicles in flames. The drivers of both vehicles, 27-year-old Ezekiel Sosa and 38-year-old Jonathan Ray, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sosa’s Obituary describes him as being a young man who was full of life, a gifted piano and guitar player, and an excellent friend with a deep passion for his family.

“Ezekiel fulfilled his dream to be a professional truck driver and passed away doing what he loved. He touched so many lives and will be missed by all,” said the obituary.

An obituary for Ray was not found by the time of publication.