PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said.

Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the release, the investigation began in 2017 when authorities learned that a group was planning to smuggle cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Guzman was driving a vehicle in Premont when she was pulled over by authorities. She was discovered to have a pound of cocaine in the vehicle. Her husband, Victor Del Toro who is also from Pharr, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, authorities said.

During her plea, Guzman admitted to transporting the same amount of cocaine over 10 times, authorities said.

“At the hearing, the court heard testimony from the prison ministries representative that Guzman had received a theology degree while awaiting sentencing. The court took that into consideration when determining her sentence,” the release stated.

As part of her sentencing, Guzman was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following her time in prison.

Del Toro was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy in 2019.