MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Special agents with the U.S. Secret Service arrested a Mission High School substitute teacher who they alleged threatened to expose nude images of a 13-year-old child if they did not send more photos.

Edgar Hernandez was arrested on charges of sexual coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

On Sept. 2, U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to Homeland Security Investigations received a referral from task force officers in Springfield, Illinois, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, the referral said on April 4, the father of a 13-year-old child told the Springfield Police Department that the child sent nude images to a man in Texas, and the man was threatening to spread the images if they did not send more.

The report was investigated and the IP address led authorities to Hernandez, according to authorities.

On Dec. 5, agents with the RGV Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force contacted Hernandez at Mission High School, where he was employed as a substitute teacher, the complaint stated.

In an interview, Hernandez admitted to soliciting the child for “sexually explicit images and videos” via Snapchat, the complaint stated. He also admitted to making threats on Snapchat to the child when they refused to send more pictures and videos, according to the document.

“Hernandez told [Special Agents] that over the last two years he has solicited over 30 minor children via the internet for nude images and videos,” the complaint stated.

According to the federal document, Hernandez admitted that some of the children said they would harm themselves or commit suicide if he exposed them, and Hernandez said in one case that he told them he “didn’t care if she did,” and to “go ahead because she was ugly,” the complaint states.

Hernandez is no longer employed with the district, officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.