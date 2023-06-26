WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – TxDOT is taking action against the rising drunk driving deaths with the launch of the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign.

One of the stories in the campaign highlights mother, Pamela Edwards, who lost her son Dillon nine years ago in a drunk driving crash.

25-year-old Dillon was attending a family fish fry in Crawford, Texas drinking and spending time with his Uncle.

“He loved sitting around and being with the family, such a huge family man…that’s where I struggle with this, because his uncle was with him knowing he had been drinking with him, and yet he allowed him to still get in his truck and leave,” says Edwards.

Troopers say Dillon was speeding, going about 50 miles per hour and not wearing his seatbelt.

“When his truck left the road, it hit a brick mailbox, first hit the side of a tree, and then its big round cement fencepost took the brunt of the force and it hit the the front of his truck where it tore off the driver’s side… his hips came up and the top of his head hit the cab of the truck where it meets the windshield,” says Edwards.

While the grief still weighs heavily on Pamela, she has turned her struggle into an opportunity. Sharing her story amongst young people who are taking driving risks as a traffic safety educator.

She says, “I’m so motivated in wanting to share that story, because I want these kids to understand their choices have consequences, even though it could impact them, it’s going to impact their loved ones even more, especially if they’re deceased.”

Through powerful video testimonials the campaign aims to humanize the statistics and emphasize the devastating consequences of driving under the influence.

In addition to his parents, Dillon left behind his wife and two children. TxDOT hopes sharing these stories will inspire Texans to make responsible choices and always arrange for a sober ride home.