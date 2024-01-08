FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple emergency crews are responding to reports of an explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

Officials with the Fort Worth Police Department and the Fort Worth Fire Department said they are working on a major incident in downtown Fort Worth, requesting that citizens avoid the downtown area completely.

According to multiple reports from several Fort Worth area news sources, an explosion took place at a hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street.

Explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth (Photo courtesy Glen Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)

Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Sandman Hotel at 3:30 p.m.

FWFD officials said a gas leak is the likely cause of the explosion, but they are waiting to confirm the cause. They said construction was going on in the building at the time of the explosion.

According to FWFD officials, 11 people were injured as a result of the explosion, with 1 person listed as critical and two listed as serious. They also said one person is still missing.

FWFD officials have set up a family reunification area in Sundance Square in Fort Worth for family members of those who may have been involved in the incident.

The extent of the damage has not been confirmed at this time.