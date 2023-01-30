AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website.

The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of shooting three men in Amarillo in January 1998.

According to the TDCJ’s website, Balentine shot three teens, identified as 17-year-old Edward Mark Caylor, 15-year-old Kai Brooke Geyer and 15-year-old Steven Brady Watson on Jan. 21, 1998, in Amarillo. Officials said that Balentine entered a home during the night and shot them while they were sleeping.

The execution of 60-year-old Henry, or “Hank,” Skinner is currently scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the TDCJ. Skinner has been in custody for more than 27 years after being convicted in a triple murder incident in Pampa in December 1993.

According to the TDCJ, Skinner killed three people on Dec. 31, 1993, at a home in Pampa. Officials said Twila Busby, Skinner’s girlfriend, was choked and struck multiple times in the head with a wooden ax handle. Randolph Busby and Elwin Caler, who were identified as Twila Busby’s adult sons, were stabbed with a kitchen knife According to previous reports, Skinner lived with the three individuals.