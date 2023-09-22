SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A retired San Angelo Police Department officer has been sentenced to a term of 420 months imprisonment and a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

In a press release made by the Northern District of Texas of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ricky Lynn Keeling, age 62, was indicted in March 2023 and pleaded guilty in May 2023 to three counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Keeling was then sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 21, by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix. Hendrix also ordered him to pay a $15,000 assessment for the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, and a $51,000 assessment for the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

“Crimes involving child pornography are some of the most serious that the Department of Justice prosecutes,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said. “For a former law enforcement officer to possess child pornography is more than shocking—it is despicable. Our office will not let such crimes against children happen without repercussion.”

The SAPD also commented on the situation, assuring that the department is still committed to the safety of the San Angelo community and that it does not tolerate any form of crime against children.

“The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated and our agency’s commitment to the safety of our community remains unwavering,” San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter said. “Crimes perpetrated against children are of the most serious in nature and cannot be tolerated. As soon as we became aware of these disturbing allegations against retired San Angelo Police Officer Rick Keeling, we immediately referred the matter to the Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security for investigation.”

The release states that “according to plea documents, Mr. Keeling’s roommate inadvertently discovered child pornography on Mr. Keeling’s computer. The roommate reported the discovery to law enforcement and an investigation began. Mr. Keeling admitted to officers that he searched for prepubescent material up to three times a week and had been looking at child pornography since 2005.”

Homeland Security Investigations’ San Angelo Field Office and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with support from the SAPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam prosecuted the case.