AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator.

The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President of NiSource Utilities. ERCOT says this selection follows an “exhaustive nationwide search” by the Board’s selection committee.

Vegas’ selection was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, as required under Texas law. This will be Vegas’ second time working in the ERCOT service territory. In 2008, he was President and Chief Operating Officer for AEP Texas, one of his many executive roles at American Electric Power (AEP). Vegas’ early career included working with IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Andersen Consulting.

ERCOT says that Brad Jones will continue to serve as Interim CEO until October 1 – and for the following few weeks, will assist in Pablo Vegas’ transition into his new role as CEO.

Vegas has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Vegas is married with three children.