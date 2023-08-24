AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Conservation Appeal from 3 – 10 p.m. Thursday due to extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand, and forecasted low wind-power generation.

“Due to low wind-power generation and high demand, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours this afternoon into the evening,” the utility said.

ERCOT requested Texans conserve electricity use, if safe to do so. This is a voluntary request.

The utility said it set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10, 2023. In 2022, ERCOT said the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

ERCOT alert levels

Conservation Alert: This is a voluntary request to reduce electrical use, ERCOT said. While ERCOT said it is not in emergency operations, it asks the public and “all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

ERCOT’s notification system

Anyone who wants to sign up for grid condition notifications via the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) can visit the ERCOT website.

ERCOT hopes the TXANS system will help increase transparency and trust, ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas previously said.