AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve power this weekend with unseasonably hot weather creating “record” demand, according to a release.

“We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend,” the release said.

ERCOT said “six power generation facilities tripped offline [Friday afternoon] resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity.” Reserve generation resources are operating.

